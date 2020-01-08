Adepoju Tasks Osimhen, Chukwueze Despite CAF Award Snub

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has urged Super Eagles duo Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze not to give up, despite losing out in the 2019 CAF Youth Player of The Year Award, Completesports.com reports.

The award which had football legends, FIFA and CAF presidents in attendance, was held on Tuesday in Egypt.

Both Osimhen and Chukwueze were beaten to the award by Morocco and Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi.

Reacting to the outcome of the award, Adepoju stated that the future of Nigerian football is in their hands.

“No CAF Youth Player of the Year, no problem! dear Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you. Never give up!” the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner wrote on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala won the CAF Women’s Player of The Year Award.

And in the men’s category, Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio…