African Footballer of The Year HistoryHistory: Okocha Leads ‘Nearly Eagles’

The prestigious African Footballer of the Year award has been won only five times by Nigerian players, two of them by one player, Nwankwo KANU in 1996 and 1999. Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994) and Victor Ikpeba (1997) are the other winners.

As the CAF Awards 2019 ceremony beckons in Egypt tonight, Completesports.com highlights other previous occasion when Nigerian players came close to winning it, but lost it.

Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha: 2nd in 1998; 3rd in 2003, 2004

Former Nigeria international and Super Eagles midfield maestro, Austin Jay Jay Okocha leads the Nigerian stars who came very close to winning the CAF African Footballer of the Year award during their illustrious careers.

Okocha’s miss was the most painful as the former PSG star came close on THREE occasions, especially in 1998 when Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji beat Jay Jay to the award with just two points after scoring 76 points to Okocha’s 74 points.

Then, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o won…