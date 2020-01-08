Magic and D.J. Augustin will host Wizards at Amway Center. Both teams are coming off back-to-back games. The Magic have 5 road games until returning home. Buy all the Magic tickets with no fees at TickPick. Starting from 12 dollars to Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards at Amway Center.

The Wizards are coming off a 99-94 home win over the Boston Celtics. Ish Smith was solid with 27 points (12-of-18 shooting). The Magic are coming off a 101-89 home win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Nikola Vucevic contributed 11 points (3-of-12 FG), 5 offensive rebounds and 24 rebounds. Wes Iwundu contributed 12 points (4-of-7 shooting). Will D.J. Augustin replicate his monstrous 16 point performance in last games win over the Nets?

The Magic have won 3 out of the 3 games between these teams. The Magic has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams….