Bordeaux, Ligue 1 Good For Me; We Can Only Get Better –Maja

Josh Maja has told Ligue1.com that the game in France suits his playing style and that he and Girondins de Bordeaux are only going to get better under the influence of Paulo Sousa.

Ligue 1.com: How do you feel after almost a year here in Bordeaux?

Josh Maja: I feel good. Obviously, at the start it wasn’t the way I wanted it to go, not playing as much as I wanted and picking up that injury. But since then, the new coach has come in, there’s a different energy at the club. That’s helped me integrate with the team and enjoy my football. I think it’s gone well since the start of the season, and I hope it’ll continue.



Also Read: Super Eagles Stars Omitted From CAF Best X1 for 2019

You’re from London, so moving to the north east of England to join Sunderland was already a big change. This has been an even bigger one moving to the south west of France.

What was your thinking behind the move? Was there any trepidation?

No. It was always a goal of mine to play…