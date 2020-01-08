Drogba Dubs Mane ‘New King of Africa’ After POTY Win

Didier Drogba has dubbed Sadio Mane the “new King of Africa” after the Senegalese won the African Player of the year award at the CAF Awards on Tuesday.

Mane won the honour for the first time this year, taking it from Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

His goals have helped Liverpool to a Champions League title as well as a 15-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

Drogba, who won the title in 2006 and 2009, took to the social media to praise the forward.

The man who scored 164 goals for Premier League club Chelsea shares a snap of Mane from the event.

And he simply writes: “To the new king of Africa.”

The Senegalese forward won 477 points in the vote for African Footballer of the Year, beating Salah by 152.

Third place was taken by Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, who scored in the Carabao Cup against Manchester United night.

