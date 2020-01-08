Fury Sets Retirement Date Ahead Wilder Rematch In February

Tyson Fury has revealed he could retire from boxing by the end of the year.

The former heavyweight world champion has said he will fight three more times – including against Deontay Wilder next month – before hanging up his gloves.

Fury will bid to become a two-weight ruler on February 22 when he challenges Wilder for a second time following their controversial draw in 2018.

He could then face Wilder for a third time this summer – leaving just one more fight before he retires.

Responding to promoter Lou Di Bella and WBO president Paco Valcarcel’s suggestion Fury fight Bakhodir Djalolov, the Briton said: “You think I’m going to wait around for a six-fight novice to build up, haha; I got three fights left I’m out.”



Also Read: Serie A: Troost-Ekong’s Udinese Start 2020 With Away Win At Leece

Fury was dropped twice by Wilder in their first fight but had still done enough to win before the ringside…