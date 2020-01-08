I didn’t Sign Any Contract With Claimant Agent Ajamah

Club Brugge forward, David Okereke, has hit out at the insinuation that he breached a career management contract with a certain player intermediary, Henry Ajamah who has allegedly approached a court to file a suit against the player, Completesports.com reports.

Okereke who spoke from Brussels, completely denied signing any contract with the claimant, as his intermediary.

Ajamah, a football player intermediary, has allegedly approached a Lagos High Court , opening litigation against the , Okereke for an alleged breach of contract.

Okereke, a Nigeria U-23 International, while speaking from his base in Belgium,declared that he has no contract with Ajamah and that instead, Patrick Bastianelli, is his intermediary and not Ajamah.

The 22-year-old rubbished claims by Ajamah in the media and urged…