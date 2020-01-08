Knicks At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz is coming off a 128-126 hom

Jazz And Donovan Mitchell Will Host Knicks At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz is coming off a 128-126 home win over the New-Orleans Pelicans. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 35 points (11-of-21 shooting). Joe Ingles had 22 points (8-of-12 shooting) and 6 assists. Rudy Gobert had 9 points (4-of-10 shooting) and 19 rebounds.

Will Joe Ingles replicate his monstrous 22 point performance in last games win over the Pels? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Jazz will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 5 out of their last 5 games.

Knicks have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Knicks are much better at defense than the Jazz; they rank No. 14 in steals, while the Jazz rank just No. 30.

