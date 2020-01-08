LaLiga, Barca, NFF Celebrate Oshoala On CAF Player Award

Organisers of the Spanish top flight LaLiga, Barcelona and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have congratulated Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala for being crowned 2019 Africa Women’s Player of The Year, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala emerged top at the award held on Tuesday in Egypt, beating off competition from South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Ajara Nchout of Cameroon.

She has now won the award four times, equalling former Falcons striker Perpetual Nkwocha.

Reacting to Oshoala emerging the winner, LaLiga wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “Congratulations, AsisatOshoala!

“The Barcelona Ladies forward has been named African Women’s Player of the Year 2019.”

According to the NFF: “Keep soaring champ! Congratulations AsisatOshoala.”

And Barcelona wrote on their Ladies handle: “Asisat Oshoala African Women’s Player 2019 CAF Congratulations Zee!”

By James Agberebi

11…