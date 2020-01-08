Lobi, Rivers United Record Wins; Pile Pressure On Plateau Utd,

Lobi Stars and Rivers United levelled up with Plateau United at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League after recording important wins in their matchday-13 games on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Plateau United went down to a 1-0 defeat against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium with Joseph Atule netting the decisive goal in the 13th minute.

Ezekiel Tamara hit the back of the net five minutes after the break as Lobi Stars edged out their hosts Adamawa United 1-0 at the Pantami Stadium.

Rivers United recorded a slim 1-0 win against Nasarawa United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt courtesy of Ossy Martins 15th minute strike.



Plateau United maintained top spot in the table with 24 points, same as Lobi Stars and Rivers United who occupy second and third positions respectively but have inferior goal differences.

Akwa United moved to fourth position in…