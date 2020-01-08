Man City Outclass Man United At Old Trafford In 1st-leg Semi-final 

Manchester City took a big step towards a third successive Carabao Cup final with a 3-1 victory over rivals Manchester United in their first-leg semi-final clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire was ruled out with a foot injury, with Phil Jones given his first start since November, in which he was substituted at half-time

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring on 17 minutes with a stunning long-range strike that flew into the top corner beyond David De Gea.

Silva was again involved as City doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark, playing in a through-ball to Riyad Mahrez, who rounded De Gea and made no mistake with his finish.

And five minutes later City went 3-0 up as Kevin De Bruyne sold Jones a dummy and struck at goal, De Gea saving before the ball ricocheted in off Andrea Pereira.

Nemanja Matic replaced Jesse Lingard at the break for the hosts, who came out improved, eventually seeing that tell…