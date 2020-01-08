Mbappe, Sterling, Salah Are Top 3 in Transfer Market Rating –CIES

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been rated as the most valuable footballer in the world, at a staggering €265m, as the new winter transfer widow goes wide open, according to the CIES Football Observatory algorithm, Completesports.com reports.

England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, as well as Egypt and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah complete the top three footballers in the world with high transfer market values.

It will interest the Nigerian football faithful to know that Alex Iwobi of Everton is in the 68th position, valued at €73m. Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, valued at €70.1m, is 77th in the list, while Lille forward, Victor Osimhen, takes the 101st spot as he is valued €62.9m by the CIES team.

Remarkably, six-time Ballon d’Or king – the Barcelona and Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, 32, is eighth in the list, valued at €125.5millon.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner – Juventus and Portugal’s…