Ministry Denies Presidential Approval for Bash Ali’s Fight

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, through its Legal Department, has written to boxer Bash Ali to desist from peddling false claims about a non-existent approval from the office of the Minister to embark on a world fight.

The Ministry reiterated that no such approval was given by the President, contrary to claims by the boxer that the approval was conveyed to him by office of the Minister.

It asked the boxer to keep to the facts only. The letter dated Monday January 7, 2020 and signed by the Director Legal Services of the Ministry, Barrister D.A. Muhammad put the record straight.

“It is to be recalled that on the 4th of November, 2019 a meeting was held between the Ministry and yourself in the company of Director Legal and other senior staff of the Ministry, wherein the Ministry was…