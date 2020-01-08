Newcastle United Target Loan Move For Lookman

Newcastle United are looking for reinforcements in attacking areas and reports claim they are eyeing Ademola Lookman.

Both Sky Sports and the Daily Mail report an enquiry from Newcastle for Lookman , who is a former Everton Academy graduate and has found chances limited in the Bundesliga this season.

Lookman was an £18million signing for the Bundesliga outfit after scoring five times in 11 games on loan in 2018. But under Julian Nagelsman this season he has struggled to break into the side and Steve Bruce is supposedly looking to use the promise of more first team football in an attempt to bring him to St James’ Park.



Lookman is the latest name to be linked with Newcastle in a January transfer window that has already thrown up plenty of new names.

Newcastle’s priority is to add options in forward areas and they’ve been linked with…