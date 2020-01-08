Oshoala Delighted After Claiming 4th Africa Player of The Year Award

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Barcelona Ladies striker Asisat Oshoala has expressed happiness after she was crowned 2019 Africa Women’s Player of The Year on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The award night which was held in Egypt, saw Oshoala claim her fourth award, equalling former Falcons striker Perpetual Nkwocha.

She finished ahead of South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout.

Reacting to winning the award, Oshoala thanked her family, her club Barcelona Ladies and Falcons teammates and CAF.

“Grateful to be African Women’s Player of the year for the 4th time,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

“Thank God, my Family, Friends and Fans for the support. Big shoutout to my club , my management , team mates at both national team and club level and of course thanks to…