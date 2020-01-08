Hornets and Terry Rozier will host Raptors At Charlotte Hornets. The Raptors will want to move on from the 99-101 loss at home to the Portland Trail-Blazers, a game in which Oshae Brissett had a great performance with 12 points (5-of-9 shooting) and 6 rebounds cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 1 point and no rebounds. Kyle Lowry contributed 24 points (7-of-23 shooting) and 10 assists.

The Hornets will want to move on from the 104-115 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers, a game in which Terry Rozier contributed 28 points (8-of-17 FG) and 6 assists.

Will Terry Rozier replicate his monstrous 28 point performance in the last games loss to the Pacers? The Hornets have lost the last matchup between the teams on the road. The Hornets have won just 2 games out of their last 5.

The Raptors have won just 2 games out of their last 5….