Hawks and Kevin Huerter will host Rockets at State Farm Arena. The Rockets are coming off a 118-108 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Clint Capela contributed 30 points (12-of-16 FG) and 14 rebounds. James Harden contributed 44 points (13-of-24 from the field), 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks will want to move on from the 115-123 loss at home to the Denver Nuggets, a game in which Trae Young contributed 29 points (8-of-12 FG) and 12 assists.

Can Trae Young replicate his 29-point, 12-assist performance in the last game’s loss to the Nuggets? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Hawks lost on the road. The Hawks have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Rockets are much better at rebounding than the…