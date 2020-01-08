The Cavaliers will want to move on from the 103-118 loss at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game in which Dante Exum contributed 28 points (11-of-13 FG). Ante Zizic had 15 points (6-of-7 shooting) and 12 rebounds.

The Pistons will want to move on from the 99-106 loss to the Los-Angeles Lakers, a game in which Sekou Doumbouya had a great performance with 11 points (4-of-12 from the field) and 5 rebounds cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 1 point and 1 rebound.

Will Dante Exum replicate his monstrous 28 point performance in the last games loss to the Timberwolves? The Cavaliers have lost the last meeting between the teams at home. The Cavaliers have won only one of their last 5 games.

The Pistons have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no…