The Pels will want to move on from the 126-128 loss at home to the Utah Jazz, a game in which JJ Redick contributed 23 points (7-of-12 FG). The Bulls will want to move on from the 110-118 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a game in which Daniel Gafford contributed 13 points (6-of-6 shooting) and 8 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen contributed 26 points (10-of-18 FG) and 9 rebounds.

Will Brandon Ingram replicate his monstrous 35 point performance in last games loss to the Jazz? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Bulls have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Bulls are averaging 9.973 steals, while the Pels are averaging only 7.459. Limiting this gap in defense will be key for the Pels to win.

