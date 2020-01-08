Torreira Beat Saka To Arsenal’s December POTM Award

England-born Nigerian forward Bukayo Saka lost out to Lucas Torreira in Arsenal’s December Player of The Month award.

Torreira was announced the winner on Arsenal’s official website on Wednesday.

Also Read: Drogba Dubs Mane ‘New King of Africa’ After POTY Win

The result of the votes casts showed that Torreira claimed 37 per cent to finish top.

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second while Saka was third.

Also, Saka lost out in the club’s December Goal of The Month which was won by record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Saka’s goal against Standard Liege, in the group stage of the Europa League, was among the 10 shortlisted.

The 18-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season, scored two goals and made five assists.

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook will propel you above your competition. DOWNLOAD NOW!!!