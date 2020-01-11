EPL: Liverpool Pip Tottenham 1-0; Set New European Points Record

Liverpool’s march towards the Premier League title continued as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to set a new European points record.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute as Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have now gone 38 league games without defeat, sealed their 20th win of the season to move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is another significant hurdle cleared as the Reds go in search of a first league title in 30 years.

It also takes Liverpool’s points tally to 61 from 21 matches, which represents the best start to a campaign of any team in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

Tottenham, who could have snatched a point late on had Heung-Min Son and substitute Giovani Lo Celso not wasted clear-cut opportunities, drop to eighth in the table after a run of one win in their last five league…