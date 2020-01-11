Oshoala Nets Four Goals In Barcelona Ladies Away Win 

Recently crowned African Women’s Player of The Year winner Asisat Oshoala netted four goals as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Tacon 6-0 in the Primera Division Femenima on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala scored Barcelona Ladies’ first, third, fifth and sixth in the 2nd, 19th, 47th and 63rd minutes respectively.

Also Read: Championship: Osayi-Samuel Bags 5th Assists, Eze In Action As QPR Suffer Away Loss

Jennifer Hermoso and Marta Torrejon were also on target for Barcelona Ladies.

She has now scored in three straight league games and has taken her tally to 14 after 14 appearances this season.

Also she is now second in the top scorers standing, just one goal behind teammate Hermoso.

Barcelona Ladies remain unbeaten after 15 games, with 14 wins and one draw, and are still top in the league table on 43 points, seven points ahead of Atletico Madrid.

By James Agberebi

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES…