Suarez Ruled Out For Four Months After Undergoing Surgery

Barcelona striker Luiz Suarez has been ruled out for four months after undergoing knee surgery on Sunday.

The club made the announcement on Sunday in a statement released on their official website.

Suarez suffered an injury to the external meniscus of his knee and was operated on by Dr Ramon Cugat.

The statement reads: “The first team player, Luiz Suarez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months.”

“Suárez has participated in a total of 23 games this season, in which he has scored 14 goals: 11 in the league and three in the Champions League. In addition, he has the most assists in the Spanish league in 2019/20 with a total of seven.”

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook…