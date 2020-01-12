Suarez To Undergo Surgery On A Troublesome Knee

Barcelona and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will undergo surgery on Sunday to treat a knee problem.

Suarez has injured the external meniscus on his right knee and will be operated on by Spanish surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat.

The 32-year-old played the entire match as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Friday.

He has made 23 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals and leads the assists charts in La La Liga with seven.

Barcelona say they will confirm once the surgery has taken place.

Suarez underwent surgery on the same knee last May, which forced him to miss the Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, although he recovered in time to feature for Uruguay in the Copa America.

