Wilder Blasts Joshua, Fury Over Plans To Team Up Against Him

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has launched a tirade against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury about plans to team up against him.

In late December, Joshua publicly declared that he wanted Fury to beat Wilder and so offered to spar with him and help him prepare for their February 22 rematch.

Fury accepted Joshua’s offer replied though it seems unlikely it will actually take place.

Despite the collaboration not eventually happening Wilder stated it will only increase his confidence.

“I saw it. Look at those b**ches, that’s what I said, they’re all some b**ches. Who tries to team up on someone, you know?” He told TheBoxingVoice.

“You say you’re the best, I say I’m the best, now you motherf***ers are trying to team up with each other. I guess it’s UK vs USA.

“It builds my confidence up, it allows me to hold my chest out and lift my head up a little bit more higher and…