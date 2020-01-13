Enyimba Thrash Algeria’s Paradou AC 4-1 In Aba On

Stanley Dimgba scored thrice as Enyimba recorded a 4-1 win against Algeria’s Paradou AC in their CAF Confederation Cup matchday-four encounter in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Dimgba opened scoring for Enyimba In the 15th minute, nodding home Reuben Bala’s cross at the near post.

The former Sunshine Stars and Warri Wolves winger then set up Victor Mbaoma for Enyimba’s second of the game in the 35th minute.

Dimgba added the third a minute later, as he chipped the ball into the net after he was set up by Cyril Olisema.

Enyimba got their fourth goal in the 76th minute , with Dimgba nodding home substitute Stanley

Okorom’s cross for his third of the afternoon.

Also Read: CAFCC: Rangers ‘Talk Tough’ Ahead Home Clash vs Nouadhibou

Abdelhak Kadiri pulled a goal back for the visitors a minute from time.

Enyimba moved to second position in Group D following the win.

Morocco’s Hassania Agadir , who…