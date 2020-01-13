Rodgers Eager To Have ‘ Ndidi Back In Action For Leicester

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to see Wilfred Ndidi return to action as soon as possible after the Foxes struggled in the Nigerian midfielder abscence in their last two games, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi is expected to be out for around three or four weeks after undergoing a knee operation on Thursday.

Leicester went down to a 2-1 home defeat against Southampton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes were also held to 1-1 draw in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday.



“He’s (Ndidi) a big player for us. He does a lot of the work that I talk about in terms of the pressing, he starts a lot of that and covers the ground well,”Rodgers told reporters after the game.

“We’re very much a squad and we’ve won when other important players haven’t…