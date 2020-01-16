New Date Set For 2020 WAFU Women’s Cup

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has announced 25 February-7 March 2020 as the date to host the much awaited West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup which was postponed last year.

Bo and Makeni, the second and third largest cities in Sierra Leone, have been confirmed by the SLFA as the two venues for the competition. Both cities boast of stadia with seating capacities of 10,000 and 25,000 spectators respectively.

Eleven other nations will travel to Sierra Leone to compete for the championship.

The tournament was initially scheduled for 13-22 December 2019, but was postponed by WAFU “due to logistical concerns”.

And, as part of the build up to the competition Liberia Women’s Team drew 2-2 with their Sierra Leone counterparts in Makeni in a tournament during the festive month of December.

