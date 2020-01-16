Ozil Happy Pocketing £350k At Arsenal Amid Fenerbahce Interest

Mesut Ozil has stated he is pleased with his current contract at Arsenal where he earns £350,000-a-week.

Ozil stated this amid transfer links that have seen Turkish giants Fenerbahce shown interest.

The former German international has had a topsy-turvy season at the Emirates this campaign.

Under former manager Unai Emery, Ozil was rarely used and was only called back to the starting eleven amid a club crisis.

The relationship never got going between Emery and Ozil, with reports that the two had a major training pitch bust-up in the first few months of the Spaniard’s arrival.

There were also murmurs when Ozil seemingly responded to one Emery question with a choice picture, captioned: “You make me laugh”.

It has led to intense speculation over Ozil’s future and clubs in Turkey, Fenerbahce the most strongly linked, were interested in signing him.

And even under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg…