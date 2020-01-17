Celtics Come to Town To Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks, at Fiser

Celtics Come to Town To Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks, at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are coming off a 128-102 home win over the New-York Knicks. Dragan Bender had a great performance with 7 rebounds, even though he has been struggling this season averaging no rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 37 points (12-of-17 from the field) and 9 rebounds.

The Celtics will want to move on from the 103-116 loss at home to the Detroit Pistons, a game in which Jaylen Brown contributed 24 points (10-of-16 shooting) and 12 rebounds.

Related: Celtics And Gordon Hayward Will Host Bulls At TD Garden

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo replicate his monstrous 37 point performance in last games win over the Knicks? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Bucks lost on the road. The Bucks will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. The Celtics have won just 2 games out of their…