Premier League Officials To Start Using Pitch-Side VAR Monitors

Premier League referees have been told to use pitch-side VAR monitors to review some red card decisions.

Referees’ apparent reluctance to use the monitors has been one of the most common complaints about the current use of VAR in the Premier League.

Now, after guidance from The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), they will be used for red card decisions where it is felt the match referee should have the final say.

This was the case when Michael Oliver recently sent off Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic in an FA Cup third-round match against Derby.

Having initially shown a yellow card, Oliver upgraded his decision to a red – to date, the only time this season the pitchside monitor has been used in a game in England.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game with Manchester United this…