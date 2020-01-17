Why I Refused To Become Barcelona’s Manager

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed the reason he turned down the chance to become the Catalan club’s new manager.

Xavi was reported to have been offered Barcelona’s managerial position after he was visited by former teammate Technical Director Eric Abidal and General Manager Oscar Grau in Qatar.

Also Read: Sarri Angry Messi Has More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Ronaldo

However, the position eventually went to Quique Setién following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

And responding to questions if truly he was approached by the LaLiga champions, Xavi said: “Yes, I received an offer to become a Barcelona coach.

“Technical director Eric Abidal and general manager Òscar Grau came to visit here in Doha to talk to me.

“It was an enormous honor to be asked and it is my dream to be the Barcelona coach in the future, but I have not accepted this offer. Especially since it comes too early in my trainer…