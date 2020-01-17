Why Young Is Eager To Depart United For Inter Milan

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given reasons why Ashley Young is joining Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Young has been granted permission to conclude a move to title-chasing Inter Milan coached by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

If the deal is finalised, Young will up with former United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

“Well, to be fair, I think it was for Ashley, you know,” Solskjaer told United TV on Friday.

“He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take that. We weren’t ready to offer that.

“He’s been a good servant for the club. He’s been captain and he’s won trophies, leagues, cups, but we’ve got players coming through.

“So it was time now, then. When Ashley’s head and mindset was on ‘yeah, I want to try this’, why not do it now?“

Elaborating on the deal, Solskjaer added: “When this…