Joshua Prostrates For President Buhari In UK

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was photographed prostating before President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

According to Channels Television, Joshua was photographed presenting his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO titles to Buhari.

The 30-year-old was also seen taking some selfies with the President.

He recently reclaimed his world titles after securing a unanimous points decision win against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Top government officials present at the meeting had in attendance Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Others included the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and the Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK, Justice Adesola Oguntade, among other dignitaries.

Buhari is in London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment…