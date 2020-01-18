Klinsmann’s Hertha vs Champions Bayern

After what feels like 29 painfully long days, the Bundesliga roars back into action this weekend for the start of the second half of the season.

Known as the Ruckrunde, the final 17 matchdays in the German top flight are

defining ones that ultimately shape the outcome of the table come the end of the campaign. And Matchday 18’s resumption has some cracking fixtures for us to sink our teeth into as we turn the mid-season corner.

Bundesliga matchday-18 started at the Veltins Arena on Friday January 17 where the home side Schalke defeated Borussia Monchenglabach 2-0.

Michael Gregoritsch set up Suat Serdar to score the opener for the David Wagner’s men in the 48th minute before he scored the second 10 minutes later, with an assist from Benito Raman.

With the defeat, Monchengladbach have been slowed down in their second spot behind Leipzig.

One of the most interesting matchups comes from the capital where Hertha Berlin welcome reigning champions FC Bayern Munich to the…