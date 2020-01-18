Ogu Happy To Play football After Six Months 

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has expressed his delight following his debut for new club Al Adalah after six months without playing, Completesports.com reports.

Ogu made his debut for new club Al Adalah in their 1-0 home loss to Ahmed Musa’s Al Nassr, in the Saudi King Cup on Friday.

He last played a competitive game on June 30, when he featured in the Super Eagles 2-0 defeat to Madagascar, in the group stage of the 2019 AFCON.

Commenting on his long awaited return, the 2018 FIFA World Cup star was not happy with the defeat to Musa’s Al Nassr.

“First official game for Football club @aladalahclub. Not the result we wanted but we have to keep working. Feel good to be back on the field after 6 months. Grateful to God Almighty,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Ogu is expected to make his league debut for Al Adalah when they face Al Ittihad away next Saturday.



By James Agberebi

