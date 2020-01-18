Success Drop For New Signing Pussetto As Watford Draw Spurs

Nigerian forward Isaac Success was dropped from Watford squad for new signing Ignacio Pussetto, as the Hornets played 0-0 at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Success’ omission from the squad was confirmed on Watford’s verified Twitter handle before kick-off against Spurs.

Also dropped from the squad was Tom Dele-Bashiru for Christian Kabasele.

While Success has made just four Premier League appearance this season Dele-Bashiru is yet to feature.

And after a tight contest in most part of the game, Watford were handed a golden chance as they were awarded a penalty on 71 minutes.

But Troy Deeney saw his effort saved by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Watford are now unbeaten in six straight games in all competitions, winning four and drawing three games.

The draw saw Spurs occupy eight on 31 points while Watford are 17th on 23 points.

By James Agberebi

