Chikwelu Scores As Madrid Beat Bilbao; Secure First Win In Four Months 

Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu netted his first goal for Madrid Ladies, as they beat visiting Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Spanish women’s Primera Iberdrola on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Chikwelu who made her second appearance for Madrid Ladies, scored to make it 2-0 in the eight minute.

The win was Madrid’s first win since 29 September 2019, after going 11 straight games without a win.

Other scorers for Madrid Ladies are Antonia, Geyse and Laura.

Athletic Bilbao’s goal was scored by Lucia Garcia which made it 3-1.

The win took Madrid Ladies to 12th on 15 points in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi 

