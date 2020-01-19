Iheanacho Subbed On In Leicester Defeat At Burnley 

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced in the second half but could not prevent Leicester City from losing 2-1 at Burnley in Sunday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho was introduced in the 73rd minute for Ayoze Perez for his sixth league appearance.

The defeat denied Leicester, still in third, the chance to equal Manchester City on 48 points in the league table.

For Burnley they ended a run of four straight league games without a win and are now 14th on 27 points.

Leicester opened scoring in the 33rd minute

through Harvey Barnes He ran at the Burnley defence and slotted the ball past Nick Pope.

Burnley were back on level terms on 56 minutes thanks to Chris Wood who reacted quickest to poke the ball over the line after Kasper Schmeichel does well to keep out Ben Mee’s header.

Leicester had the chance to extend their lead on 69 minutes from the penalty spot but Pope went…