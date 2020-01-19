Liverpool Stretch Lead At The Top With Win vs Manchester United 

Liverpool continued their match toward a first League title since 1990 with a 2-0 win against Manchester United at Anfield, Completesports.com reports.

A goal in each half by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, secured the win for Liverpool who remain unbeaten in 22 league games with a game in hand.

Liverpool now go 16 points clear and have 64 points ahead of second placed Manchester City.

Liverpool broke the deadlock on 14 minutes through van Dijk who met Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner and headed beyond David de Gea.

Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead on 25 minutes after Roberto Firmino whipped the ball into the far corner, but Van Dijk was judged to have fouled De Gea following consultation with VAR in the build-up.

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half Georginio Wijnaldum had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled out for offside.

In the second half United poured forward and should have…