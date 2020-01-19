Nantes Coach Hails ‘Difference Maker’ Simon Despite Cup Defeat To Lyon

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff has praised Super Eagles winger Moses Simon for his goal and two assists in Nantes’ defeat in the French Cup round of 32 to Lyon, Completesports.com reports.

Simon grabbed Nantes third goal with four minutes remaining in the game which was not enough to complete the comeback.

Aside from scoring, Simon provided the assists for Nantes first and second goals.

Amd reacting to the game, Gourcuff also hailed Simon’s teammate Renaud Emond who got Nantes first goal.

“Moses always makes the difference,” Gourcuff said after the game.

“Renaud, we already knew his qualities. He showed a lot of activities, it’s very interesting,” he said.

Simon’s goal on Saturday means he has now scored six goals in all competitions this season.

By James Agberebi

