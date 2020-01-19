Nwakaeme Nets Brace, Bags Assist In Trabzonspor Win

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme scored two goals and had an assist in Trabzonspor’s 6-0 home win against Kasimpasa, in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Nwakaeme got Trabzonspor’s third goal in the 29th minute and was on target again on 83 minutes for their fifth goal.

And he provided the assist for his side’s fourth goal in the 55th minute.

Nwakaeme now has six goals in 18 league appearances this season for Trabzonspor.

He has now scored in back-to-back games after scoring in the Cup on Thursday.

Also in action for Trabzonspor was former Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi, who featured in his 13th league appearance.

Trabzonspor are now unbeaten in seven consecutive games and occupy third position on 35 points, two points behind leaders Sivasspor.



By James Agberebi

