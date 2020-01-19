Physical And Mental Fitness Key To Our Success – NNPC GMD

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari has identified physical and mental fitness as the bedrock of top performance by the management and staff of the Corporation.

Mr. Kyari spoke, Saturday at the closing ceremonies of the 12th edition of the NNPC Sports Fiesta, held at the Chevron Recreational Centre, Gbagada, Lagos,

The GMD, who said that physical fitness was very crucial to workers’ well-being in the quest for consistent delivery of top performance, noted that the Corporation’s interest in the general wellbeing of staff has led to massive investments in sports and general training.

“The NNPC believes more in the welfare of its staff and we cannot expect staff to deliver on their jobs except they are happy both mentally and physically.”

While commending the Human Resources Division, zonal coordinators and other members of the organizing team for a successful week of activities, Mr. Kyari rest-assured guests and…