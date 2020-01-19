Plateau Utd Thrash Adamawa 5-0; Regain Top Spot, Extend Unbeaten Run

Plateau United regained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League after thrashing Adamawa United 5-0 at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Ibrahim Mustapha bagged a brace with Oche Ochowechi, Uche Onwuasoanya and Abba Umar netting the other goals for the former NPFL champions.

Abdu Maikaba’s men top the table with 28 points from 16 games.

Lobi Stars dropped to second spot in the table after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Dakkada FC.



Read Also: NPFL: Boboye Optimistic Of Positive Result Against Pillars In Kano

The Makurdi club have the same points with Plateau United but have an inferior goal difference.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars edged out Akwa United in a thrilling encounter

Nyima Nwagua poked home Chijoke Alakwe’s cross to hand Pillars the lead in the 76th minute.

Rabiu Ali extended the home side’s lead three minutes later from a direct free kick.

In Enugu, Rangers won their third successive game in a…