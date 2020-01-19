Saka Gets Highest Rating In Arsenal vs Sheffield United Draw 

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was awarded the highest rating in the Gunners’ 1-1 home draw against Sheffield United, in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Saka continued in the left-back position following injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

Despite filling in the left-back position, Saka put up an impressive display to emerge the most outstanding player for Arsenal.

And following his performance, Saka got nine out of 10 in the rating published by The Mirror.

Aside the rating, The Mirror also awarded Saka their Man of The Match accolade.

And commenting on Saka’s fine display, The Mirror wrote: “Tireless running, great crossing, and provided the assist for Martinelli’s opener. Impressive.”

Arsenal’s players ratings in draw against Sheffield United:

Bernd Leno (6)

Aisley Maitland-Niles (7)

Shkodran Mustafi (7)

David Luiz (8)

Bukayo Saka (9)

Lucas Torreira (7)

Granit Xhaka …