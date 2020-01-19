Simon On Target In Nantes’ Cup Loss To Lyon As Akpeyi Helps Chief Draw

Moses Simon scored a late goal but it was not enough as Lyon held on to beat Nantes 4-3 and knock them out in the round of 32 of the French Cup on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon scored Nantes’ third goal with four minutes remaining in the game.

It was his first goal since scoring a hat-trick in an 8-0 win against Paris FC, in the French League Cup on 30 October 2019.

He has now scored six goals in all competitions for Nantes this season.

In the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), Daniel Akpeyi helped Kaiser Chiefs maintain their unbeaten run following a 1-1 away draw to Black Leopards.

The game was Akpeyi’s 15th appearance for Kaiser Chiefs in the PSL so far this season.

He had kept clean sheets in Kaiser Chiefs’ last two games before he was eventually breached by Black Leopards.

The draw saw Kaiser Chiefs now unbeaten in three…