Yusuff Vows To Emulate Adesanya, Usman And Become UFC Champion

Nigerian Mix Martial Art (MMA) fighter Sodiq Yusuff, has promised to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman and become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world title holder, Completesports.com reports.

Sodiq stated this after emerging winner in his fight against Andre Fili of the US.

The 26-year-old who fights in the featherweight category in the UFC, was adjudged the winner by unanimous points decision.

While Usman is a UFC welterweight champion, Adesanya holds the title in the middleweight category.

And after seeing off Fili, Yusuff speaking in Yoruba, said in a short video clip published on UFC Twitter handle: “My Nigerian people you can see we are representing.

“By God’s grace I will get there. My elder brothers Israel and Kamaru have belts but don’t worry I will get there.”

Yusuff started fighting MMA professionally in 2016 and made his UFC debut on…