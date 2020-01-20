Warriors Come to Town To Meet Damian Lillard and Blazers, at Moda Center. The Blazers will want to move on from the 106-119 loss to the Oklahoma-City Thunder, a game in which Gary Trent Jr. was solid with 30 points (12-of-18 shooting), 5 rebounds and 5 threes made.

The Warriors are coming off a 109-95 home win over the Orlando Magic. Jordan Poole contributed 21 points (8-of-19 shooting). D’Angelo Russell contributed 26 points (9-of-21 FG) and 12 assists.

Will Gary Trent Jr. replicate his monstrous 30 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Thunder? In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the Blazers won once out of 2 games. The Blazers have won just 2 games out of their last 5.

Related: Damian Lillard And The Blazers To Host Magic At Moda Center

The Dubs have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the…