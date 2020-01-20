Ezenwa: Enyeama Is My Role Model

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has stated Vincent Enyeama is his goalkeeping role model.

Enyeama represented Nigeria for 13 years and was rated as one of the best goalkeepers to have come out of Africa.

He was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations of in South Africa He has also participated in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Ezenwa admitted that he used to imitate the former Lille and Maccabi Tel Aviv shot-stopper during his formative years as a footballer, adding that he still received tips on how to become a better goalkeeper from the 37-year-old.

“My favourite goalkeeper that gives me motivation is Vincent Enyeama,” Ezenwa said in a video interview on Super Eagles Twitter handle.

“The first time in the Nigerian Professional Football League, in 2006, when I signed my first professional contract, everything he did then when…