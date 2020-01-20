Hawks and John Collins will host Raptors at State Farm Arena. The Rapt

Hawks and John Collins will host Raptors at State Farm Arena. The Raptors are coming off a 122-112 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fred VanVleet had 29 points (11-of-16 from the field) and 7 threes made.

Norman Powell contributed 20 points (8-of-15 from the field). The Hawks will want to move on from the 103-136 loss at home to the Detroit Pistons, a game in which John Collins contributed 20 points (8-of-16 FG) and 5 rebounds.

Will De’Andre Hunter replicate his monstrous 19 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Pistons? The Hawks have lost the last meeting between the teams at home. The Hawks have won just 2 games out of their last 5. The Raptors will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Raptors are averaging 45.833 rebounds, while the Hawks…